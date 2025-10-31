Mild weather expected for the first weekend of November

Warmer and drier than average weather is expected for the first weekend of November. On Saturday, All Saints’ Day, temperatures will rise to between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt., released on Thursday.

On Friday, the dense cloud cover over southwestern and western Hungary will gradually move northeastward during the day. In most other regions, once visibility improves, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with no precipitation expected. Winds will be light to moderate. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 13 and 21 degrees, with the warmest areas in the sunny southwest and south.

On Saturday (All Saints’ Day), longer-lasting cloudy periods may persist in the northeast and along the northwestern border, but elsewhere the weather will generally be sunny with some high clouds after the morning mist and fog lift. No precipitation is expected. The southerly and southeasterly winds will be brisk, occasionally strong, especially in northwestern Transdanubia. Morning lows will range from -1 to +5 degrees in clear areas, and between 6 and 13 degrees in cloudy, windy regions. By early afternoon, temperatures will rise mostly to between 17 and 22 degrees, though it will be cooler in areas with persistent cloud cover.

On Sunday, most of the country will continue to see dry, partly sunny weather with some high clouds, although thicker clouds may develop in the northwest and north, where occasional rain or showers are possible. The southerly winds will remain brisk, with strong gusts again in northwestern Transdanubia. Morning temperatures will generally range from 5 to 10 degrees, cooler in clear northeastern regions and milder in windy areas of Transdanubia. By early afternoon, highs will again reach 17–22 degrees, though it may be cooler in the northeast.