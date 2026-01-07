A 20-year-old boy was arrested after he hid in a store in Debrecen and stole cash after it closed

The 20-year-old boy took 50,000 forints in change after closing time, but he didn’t account for the alarm or the fence.

A security company received an alert shortly after 9 p.m. on January 6. The alarm went off at a grocery store in Debrecen, so the company’s staff rushed to the scene. They didn’t have to search long, as they encountered a young man in the parking lot and immediately notified the police. When the officers stopped the 20-year-old, they found 50,000 forints in cash on him.

It turned out that he had hidden in the store before closing and took the change from the cash registers, triggering the alarm. He immediately tried to flee, climbing out through a warehouse window into the parking lot, only to be blocked by closed gates. He attempted to climb over, but had no chance for another try, as the patrol had already arrived.

The investigators questioned him at the police station on suspicion of theft, and he gave a detailed confession.

(police.hu)