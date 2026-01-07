A kitten was rescued from a chimney by firefighters in Debrecen

A little black kitten may be one of the luckiest cats in the country. Firefighters rescued it from an unused chimney in Debrecen.

According to their report, days of persistent meowing drew attention to a kitten in distress in Debrecen. Employees of a nearby shop alerted the firefighters, who quickly found the source of the sound upon arriving at the scene: a tiny kitten, only a few weeks old, had become trapped in an old, unused chimney.

The firefighters partially dismantled the chimney to reach the kitten. The exhausted and cold animal was lifted out of the rubble by firefighter sergeant Dávid Csecsődi. Shortly afterward, he returned to the Debrecen fire station with the palm-sized kitten sitting in his lap, and after handing over his shift, he took the kitten home with him.

The kitten, named Pernye (meaning Soot), is now safe, surrounded by a loving family and two other adopted cat companions.