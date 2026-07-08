Wanted man tried to flee from Debrecen police officers on foot

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The 32-year-old man had failed to report to prison to begin serving his 2-year-and-6-month sentence. He tried to escape from Debrecen police officers, but they caught him.

Police knew that an arrest warrant had been issued for the man, so they were searching for him in Debrecen yesterday morning. They spotted him walking on Tegez Street, but when he noticed the uniformed officers, he immediately ran away. A chase continued through several streets, but eventually the man was caught and handcuffed.

The 32-year-old had a reason to hide: he had failed to begin serving a final 2-year-and-6-month prison sentence imposed for thefts, which led authorities to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Police took him into custody and later transferred him to a correctional facility.

(police.hu)

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