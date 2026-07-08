Debrecen will hold Graduates’ Day today and offer another free Aquaticum Beach day on July 15

Despite the cooler weather, the Municipality of Debrecen has confirmed that Graduates’ Day will take place today as planned at Aquaticum Debrecen Beach. In addition, registered graduating students will also be able to enjoy free admission on Wednesday, July 15, during the beach’s regular opening hours.

The additional date is available both for students who decide not to attend today’s event because of the weather and for those who participate on July 8. The July 15 rain date offers another opportunity to enjoy the beach, while today’s event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. with a full afternoon of entertainment.

Graduates’ Day has become a traditional initiative organized by the Municipality of Debrecen since 2020, giving local high school graduates free access to Aquaticum Debrecen Beach after successfully completing their final exams. On July 8, students can not only enjoy the beach free of charge but also take part in a variety of activities celebrating the end of their high school years. Registered graduates can enter by presenting their student ID or personal identification card.

Today’s program includes a beach volleyball tournament for registered teams from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., while students can also join a water balloon and water gun battle during the same time slot. An extreme jumping competition begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by an animation party at 6:00 p.m., a balloon prize giveaway at 7:00 p.m., a watermelon-eating contest at 7:30 p.m., and a foam party starting at 8:00 p.m.. Music throughout the day will be provided by DJ Németi, DJ Judge, and Regán Lili.

On both July 8 and July 15, registered students can enter the beach through Ticket Office B, located on the Nagyerdei Boulevard side of the complex, near the roundabout.