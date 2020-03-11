DVSC Schaeffler is to Make Its Position Stronger Among the Best Hungarian Teams

Schaeffler remains, DVSC Handball Academy is to be launched, and a first-class German goalkeeper and a Serbian goal hunter are also to arrive to play in Loki in the next season.

Representatives of the club talked about the forthcoming events at DVSC Schaeffler, as well as the establishment of DVSC Handball Academy and the system of the academy at a press conference held on 5 March 2020. The team’s players for 2020/2021 were also presented at the event. Mayor László Papp also took part in the meeting and said: „Debrecen’s positions are to intensify at a significant degree, as similar academies have come to our city both in football and basketball. First, they have to make use of their own capacities. – Debrecen offers appropriate resources and infrastructure to train young promising talents at the highest possible level. First, we have to find talents for the team, but we also have to build the system to provide talents for handball in Debrecen and Hungary” – emphasized the mayor. László Papp reaffirmed his support for the handball players of Loki, as they are currently the most outstanding representatives of sport in Debrecen. The mayor expressed his gratitude to Schaeffler Group for their support, which provides a stable background.

