FIFA Fines Hungary CHF 75,000, Orders Spectator Ban at One Away Match After Wembley Clashes

Sport
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on FIFA Fines Hungary CHF 75,000, Orders Spectator Ban at One Away Match After Wembley Clashes

The FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed a fine of 75,000 Swiss francs and a spectator ban at one away match on Hungary’s team as a result of order and security violations and discriminatory behaviour by supporters at a match with England in September.

 

The FIFA disciplinary overview released on Monday lists sanctions imposed by its disciplinary committee for incidents that took place during the September and October windows of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At a match played in Wembley Stadium on October 12, a fight erupted between police and supporters in the Hungarian sector after police had entered the sector to apprehend a supporter for throwing racist abuse at an organiser.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

FIFA Fines Hungary CHF 75,000, Orders Spectator Ban at One Away Match After Wembley Clashes

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The “Move, Debrecen!” movement started – locations, dates

Bácsi Éva

One of the best bodybuilders in the world is a student of the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *