On Friday, the University of Debrecen paid tribute and wreath-honoring its former namesake, the late Prime Minister, gróf István Tisza, on the 103rd anniversary of his death. On this occasion, the institution also published a book about the life and activities of politicians.

The participants of the commemoration placed their wreaths at the statue of Count István Tisza, in the square in front of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu