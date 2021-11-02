Air Quality Improves Across Hungary

Air pollution caused by a high concentration of airborne particulates has improved across Hungary but there were still several cities in the northeast where the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said air quality was “dangerous” or “unhealthy” on Monday.

NNK declared air quality to be “dangerous” in Sajószentpéter and Nyíregyháza. Air quality is “unhealthy” in Debrecen, Miskolc, Kazincbarcika and Putnok, NNK said. Concentrations of particulate matter (PM10) in the air remained near the threshold for hazardous classification mainly in the north-eastern parts of the country, but it fell to an acceptable level in most of the country, including Budapest, it said. The weather service projects improving air quality in the coming days thanks to strong winds. NNK previously advised vulnerable groups such as children, people suffering from respiratory diseases and the elderly in those localities to spend less time outdoors as the effects of the air pollution level can be dangerous for them.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay