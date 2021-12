On Wednesday, Hungarian swimmer Liliána Szilágyi shared with the world that her father had been abused and humiliated her physically, mentally and sexually for decades.

Reporter Kriszta D. Tóth did the interview in her show ‘Elviszlek magammal‘, but Liliána also spoke on ATV and summarized her calvary in the social media.

The father, a former swimming Olympian, is currently practicing as a lawyer. Dr. Zoltán Szilágyi told Origó about the accusations, which he categorically denies.



