The court ordered the arrest of a car amok runner

The District Court of Debrecen ordered the arrest of an amok runner who had been arrested by the police after a car chase of more than a hundred kilometers for a month on Thursday, a spokesman for the Debrecen General Court informed MTI.

Dénes Dobó indicated that according to the court, there is a risk of absconding and hiding in the case of a man with a history of multiple convictions, and there is a well-founded fear that he would commit another crime on release.

The amok runner deliberately did not stop at the police signal and had been driving without a license in the past, the spokesman added.

An earlier statement from the Central Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation had been ordered into the man for the crime of violence against a person and the continued road threat.

Police wanted to stop a car in Debrecen early in the morning on Tuesday, but the driver did not stop because he did not have a valid driver’s license; he fled in the direction of Püspökladány on the main road 4 – it was written.

The car was followed by several police cars, and the driver was repeatedly called to a stop, but to no avail. The driver, who was driving at high speed, finally returned to Debrecen on the Nádudvar-Hajdúszoboszló-Hajdúszovát route, where he was lost sight of by the police on the dirt roads.

According to the statement, within a short time, members of the standby police found a stationary but running vehicle, tried to take action against the man sitting in it, but the driver began to flee again.

The man was tried to stop on the four-lane main road 47 by a police car stopping crosswise in the inner lane, while a police officer in the outer lane instructed him to stop by a white light around the side of the road.

When the man saw the policeman in the uniform with the reflective stripe, he steered his car towards him without slowing down the speed of 120 to 140 kilometers per hour. The policeman jumped out of the car and could only avoid the car being hit, prosecutors wrote.

The suspect denied the commission of the crimes and appealed against the court decision ordering his arrest, so it is not final – said Dénes Dobó.

