Simon Hanna’s Victory at the World Youth Surfing Championship

Simon Hanna won the gold medal at the IQ Foil Junior and Youth World Surfing Championships in Switzerland, which ended on Sunday.

According to the information of the national team captain Loránd Utassy, the 14-year-old competitor proved to be the best among the under-15 and 17-year-olds in the new Olympic boat class with a great performance.

Simon Hanna’s superiority is characterized by the fact that she started the WC with three race victories, and after seven sub-competitions she entered the medal race in first place.

MTI

pixabay