Szoboszlai Was Replaced Due to Injury – But Liverpool Still Won Against Newcastle

Dominik Szoboszlai’s team, leader Liverpool, won 4-2 against visiting Newcastle United in the New Year’s match of the 20th round of the English football championship.
The main character of the Reds, who played with a huge advantage throughout, was Mohamed Szalah, who first scored 11 in the first half, then scored two goals – the second from a penalty – and set up a goal. Szoboszlai was a member of the starting team, then he was replaced in the 64th minute, when he left the field holding his thigh and with a pained face.
Liverpool remained unbeaten in their 13th league game in a row, while Newcastle lost for the third time in a row.
Premier League, round 20: Liverpool-Newcastle United 4-2 (0-0)
played on Sunday:
Fulham-Arsenal 2-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth 3-1 (1-0)
played on Saturday:
Nottingham Forest-Manchester United 2-1 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Burnley 3-2 (2-1)
Crystal Palace-Brentford 3-1 (2-1)
Manchester City-Sheffield United 2-0 (1 -0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Everton 3-0 (1-0)
Luton Town-Chelsea 2-3 (0-2)
will be played on Tuesday:
West Ham United-Brighton 20.30
Table A: 1. Liverpool 20 43-18 45 points
2. Aston Villa 20 43-27 42
3. Manchester City 19 45-21 40
4. Arsenal 20 37-20 40
5. Tottenham Hotspur 20 42-29 39
6. West Ham United 19 33-30 33
7. Manchester United 20 22-27 31
8. Brighton 19 38-33 30
9. Newcastle United 20 39-29 29
10. Chelsea 20 34-31 28
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 30-31 28
12. Bournemouth 19 28-35 25
13. Fulham 20 28-35 24
14. Crystal Palace 20 22-29 21
15. Nottingham Forest 20 24-35 20
16. Brentford 19 26-31 19
17. Everton 20 24-28 16
18. Luton Town 19 23-37 15
19. Burnley 20 20-41 11
20. Sheffield United 20 15-49 9