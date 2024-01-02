Szoboszlai Was Replaced Due to Injury – But Liverpool Still Won Against Newcastle

Dominik Szoboszlai’s team, leader Liverpool, won 4-2 against visiting Newcastle United in the New Year’s match of the 20th round of the English football championship.

The main character of the Reds, who played with a huge advantage throughout, was Mohamed Szalah, who first scored 11 in the first half, then scored two goals – the second from a penalty – and set up a goal. Szoboszlai was a member of the starting team, then he was replaced in the 64th minute, when he left the field holding his thigh and with a pained face.

Liverpool remained unbeaten in their 13th league game in a row, while Newcastle lost for the third time in a row.

Premier League, round 20: Liverpool-Newcastle United 4-2 (0-0)

played on Sunday:

Fulham-Arsenal 2-1 (1-1)

Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth 3-1 (1-0)

played on Saturday:

Nottingham Forest-Manchester United 2-1 (0-0)

Aston Villa-Burnley 3-2 (2-1)

Crystal Palace-Brentford 3-1 (2-1)

Manchester City-Sheffield United 2-0 (1 -0)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Everton 3-0 (1-0)

Luton Town-Chelsea 2-3 (0-2)

will be played on Tuesday:

West Ham United-Brighton 20.30

Table A: 1. Liverpool 20 43-18 45 points

2. Aston Villa 20 43-27 42

3. Manchester City 19 45-21 40

4. Arsenal 20 37-20 40

5. Tottenham Hotspur 20 42-29 39

6. West Ham United 19 33-30 33

7. Manchester United 20 22-27 31

8. Brighton 19 38-33 30

9. Newcastle United 20 39-29 29

10. Chelsea 20 34-31 28

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 30-31 28

12. Bournemouth 19 28-35 25

13. Fulham 20 28-35 24

14. Crystal Palace 20 22-29 21

15. Nottingham Forest 20 24-35 20

16. Brentford 19 26-31 19

17. Everton 20 24-28 16

18. Luton Town 19 23-37 15

19. Burnley 20 20-41 11

20. Sheffield United 20 15-49 9