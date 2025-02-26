Loki is preparing a Women’s Day surprise

In the next two rounds, DVSC will play two crucial home matches in the league, both of which have generated great interest.

On Sunday, March 2, at 2:00 PM, our team will face direct rival Fehérvár, and on Sunday, March 9, at 6:00 PM, we will host the reigning champions, FTC – reports dvsc.hu. Tickets for both matches are already available online.

To celebrate Women’s Day on March 8, the club is offering free entry for women to the March 9 DVSC-FTC match in sectors A, B, and C (excluding VIP). However, women must still obtain a complimentary participation ticket for entry, which can be collected at the stadium’s ticket offices or the DVSC Shop—online activation is not possible.