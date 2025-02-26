The average gross salary in Hungary was 727,700 forints in December

In December 2024, the gross average salary for full-time employees was 727,700 forints, while the net average salary, taking into account discounts, was 500,500 forints.

The gross average salary increased by 11.0%, the net average salary by 10.9%, and the real wage by 6.1% compared to the same period the previous year, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH) report published on Tuesday. The median gross salary was 560,900 forints, and the median net salary was 389,800 forints, which represents an increase of 13.1% and 13.7%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The gross average salary excluding regular bonuses, rewards, and one-month special benefits was estimated to be 625,400 forints in December, which is 10.6% higher than the same period in the previous year. This increase in the regular gross average salary was partly influenced by the December 2023 minimum wage and guaranteed minimum wage increases, noted the KSH.

The regular gross average salary in businesses was 624,100 forints, in the public sector it was 610,200 forints, and in the non-profit sector, it was 680,200 forints. These figures represent increases of 9.4%, 14.5%, and 12.2%, respectively, over the past year. The net average salary without discounts was 483,900 forints, and with discounts, it reached 500,500 forints, both of which were 11.0% and 10.9% higher, respectively, compared to December 2023.