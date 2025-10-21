National records and home medals at the Debrecen Junior Weightlifting Championships

The junior national weightlifting championships were held this past weekend in the gymnasium of Debrecen SZC’s Chemical Technical School. The competition featured eight weight categories for both boys and girls, with participants born between 2005 and 2012.

The host club, FISZEJ SE, earned three medals:

Hanna Mózes, 13, won bronze with six flawless lifts.

Rebeka Napsugár Papp took silver in the 58 kg weight category.

József Dávid Dani finished third in the 71 kg category.

National Record-Breaking Performances

At the top of the overall rankings was Jázmin Lóránt, who, weighing just over 35 kilograms, broke eight national records in the 48 kg youth category. She lifted a total of 110 kg, with 48 kg in the snatch and 62 kg in the clean & jerk, becoming the best in her age group.

Panna Kiss from Kisbér Vállalkozók SE won the 63 kg youth category, and Mira Varga from Szeged claimed the title in the 69 kg category, both setting two new national records each.

In the boys’ competition, Péter Tamtom dominated the 94 kg junior category, breaking eight age-group records. The Vállalkozók SE talent lifted 125 kg in the snatch, then progressed to 129 and 132 kg, followed by three new clean & jerk records (161, 166, 170 kg). His total of 302 kg earned him not only the championship but also first place in the overall ranking.

Milán Gulyás set five national records in the 88 kg youth category. After three successful snatches (123, 127, 130 kg), he lifted 153 and 159 kg in the clean & jerk, though his 162 kg attempt was unsuccessful. His achievements earned him second place in the overall ranking. His coach, János Bökfi, noted that with 130 kg snatch, 159 kg clean & jerk, and a total of 289 kg, Gulyás also became a record-holder among juniors.

Botond Molnár from Soroksár completed every lift flawlessly in the 60 kg junior category. He totaled 209 kg while improving five age-group records – 96 kg in the snatch and 113 kg in the clean & jerk.

Photo: Melinda Kecskés / FISZEJ SE