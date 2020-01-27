Welcome Week – Explore Debrecen

Culture University
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Welcome Week – Explore Debrecen

ESN Debrecen invites you to see the beauty of Debrecen. ⛪️ Join us to be amazed by the architecture and to get familiar with the city! 👩🏼‍💼

Debrecen is the second largest city in Hungary. 🇭🇺 Its most famous nickname is “Calvinist Rome”. The city has a vast historical background, which can be seen by exploring the downtown. 🚃

🎉 We have a special surprise for you: during the city tour you have to find our 🥚3D printed eggs🥚 which may contain surprises. 🎁

As we need to know how many of you we can count on, we would like to ask you to register in the following link. ⬇️⬇️

https://debrecen.esn.hu/explore_debrecen_2020_spring

!!IMPORANT!!!
Please note that we only have 25 spots for the city tour.

📆 8th of February
🕑 14:00
📍 Meeting point: in front of the Yellow Church ⛪

Are you coming? 🤩
ESN Debrecen Team

Related Posts

Professors of Our University at the 17th FINA World Championships

Kurucz Judit

Three New Publications at the University

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fireworks show 2014

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *