Welcome Week – Explore Debrecen

ESN Debrecen invites you to see the beauty of Debrecen. ⛪️ Join us to be amazed by the architecture and to get familiar with the city! 👩🏼‍💼

Debrecen is the second largest city in Hungary. 🇭🇺 Its most famous nickname is “Calvinist Rome”. The city has a vast historical background, which can be seen by exploring the downtown. 🚃

🎉 We have a special surprise for you: during the city tour you have to find our 🥚3D printed eggs🥚 which may contain surprises. 🎁

As we need to know how many of you we can count on, we would like to ask you to register in the following link. ⬇️⬇️

https://debrecen.esn.hu/explore_debrecen_2020_spring

!!IMPORANT!!!

Please note that we only have 25 spots for the city tour.

📆 8th of February

🕑 14:00

📍 Meeting point: in front of the Yellow Church ⛪

Are you coming? 🤩

ESN Debrecen Team