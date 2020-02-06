Middle East Mediterranean MEM Summer Summit – Lugano

The Middle East Mediterranean (MEM) Summer Summit was launched by Università della Svizzera Italiana in 2018.

Every year it gives us great pleasure to host more than 100 young change-makers from over 30 different countries along with around 100 speakers and distinguished guests.

Apply now to attend the third MEM Summer Summit. We very much look forward to welcoming you in Lugano.

The Middle East Mediterranean region, a geopolitical space deeply affected by disorder and convulsions both on land and sea, has undergone profound and rapid changes over the past few years. From upheavals of this magnitude, a new world order has emerged for the twenty-first century. From East to West, North to South of the extended Middle East Mediterranean region – from Iran to Algeria and from Syria to the Sudan – several elements of young civil societies are working together across the political spectrum, weaving the threads of dialogue, civic liberties, and sustainable development. Such initiatives are not necessarily in the media spotlight, but together make up a major network from which tomorrow’s social fabric will emerge. It is a phenomenon that Europe must welcome and encourage, if only to ensure its own security in an area of shared prosperity with its southern neighbours. It is precisely with this in mind that the programme of this Summit was conceived.

The Summit – designed as an intellectual and social exchange across borders, cultures and languages – is composed of two parts: an eight-day Seminar and a two-day Forum. The emphasis is on the need and ambition to pursue an incisive analysis and reflection on the complex challenges facing the extended Middle East Mediterranean region.

More information and application: mem-summersummit.ch

Closing date for application: Sunday 15 March 2020.

Photo: pixabay