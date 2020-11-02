Erasmus Wednesday on November 4

Join us this Wednesday and dance to the best hits of the night.

The promo of the night: get 3 ESNshots for 490 HUF!

IMPORTANT

You are required to wear a mask in the bar. Masks are only allowed to be removed for eating and drinking.



-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste. Please do not visit our events if you experience any of the symptoms below:-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)-dry cough-shortness of breath-muscle pain-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.

Please take care of yourself and others around you.

Hope to see you there,

ESN Debrecen Team