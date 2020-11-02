Erasmus Wednesday on November 4

Join us this Wednesday and dance to the best hits of the night.
The promo of the night: get 3 ESNshots for 490 HUF!
IMPORTANT
You are required to wear a mask in the bar. Masks are only allowed to be removed for eating and drinking.
Please do not visit our events if you experience any of the symptoms below:
-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)
-dry cough
-shortness of breath
-muscle pain
-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.
-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)
-dry cough
-shortness of breath
-muscle pain
-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.
Please take care of yourself and others around you.
Hope to see you there,
ESN Debrecen Team
ESN Debrecen Team