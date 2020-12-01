Exam Period Mental Health Talk

What are your biggest concerns when it comes to the exam period? What do you want to know about exam period stress and anxiety?
The Mental Health committee of ISU, University of Debrecen, is coordinating a Live event to talk about Mental health during the exam period.
The talk will be hosted by DEMEK – mental consult office of UD. They will be answering your questions, provide some important advice, information, and more based on your request.
Join the event on December 10th, at 3 pm and Let’s Talk!