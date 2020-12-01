The University of Debrecen became a member of the European University Association

The University of Debrecen participated in the Erasmus+ tender launched in early November, with the aim of creating the European University Association called The NeurotechEU. The consortium won a 5 million € for the three-year project.

The goal of the tender is to deepen the cooperation between the participants in the consortium, and to create a cross-border, common university campus, thus strengthening the common European identity and European values, while building up the international competitiveness of European higher education institutions.

“The European University of Brain and Technology” (NeurotechEU) can provide comprehensive training for those interested in lifelong learning, in addition to those in basic, masters and doctoral training. The interdisciplinary nature of the program provides an opportunity for the next generation of scientists and engineers to have direct access to the newest technologies helping Europe to respond to unresolved issues.

Neuroscience is a complex, interdisciplinary field where, in addition to the medical and engineering sciences, humanities, arts, and even music appear, so it is necessary to involve almost all faculties of the University of Debrecen in the project.

Members of the consortium:

Radboud University, Netherlands Miguel Hernández University of Elche, Spain Karolinska Institutet, Sweden University of Bonn, Germany Bogazici University, Turkey University of Oxford, United Kingdom Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj-Napoca, Romania Debreceni Egyetem, Hungary

hirek.unideb.hu