LMP Demands Guarantees for University Autonomy

Opposition LMP will submit a draft resolution for parliament’s approval aimed at ensuring guarantees for maintaining the autonomy of universities, group leader László Lóránt Keresztes told an online press conference.

He called the government’s “rushed” changes to the structure of universities “unacceptable”, and insisted that universities would be stripped of their centuries-old autonomy. The resolution seeks to ensure “the freedoms of education, research, science, and the arts” by maintaining the powers of university rectors and senates, Keresztes said. Changing the university model should contribute to the goals of universities, such as modernising education, improving the infrastructure, strengthening international scientific and artistic cooperation, as well as facilitating fair wages, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay