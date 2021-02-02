Uni, Research Institutes Merge as University of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Several Hungarian agriculture universities and research institutes have merged under the name Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (MATE) in Gödöllő, near Budapest.

The St István Agriculture University, 11 research institutes of the Agriculture Research and Innovation Centre and the agriculture research institute of Debrecen University united to form the new institution operated by a state-owned foundation. Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics said after the first meeting of the university senate that the step had been “long overdue”. MATE has a good chance of ranking among the best agricultural institutions in Europe, he said. Agriculture Minister István Nagy said the competitiveness of Hungarian farmers started with a competitive agricultural education and the university would help to draw young people into the sector.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay