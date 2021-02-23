Three-Pillar System for Funding Universities Introduced

The government is introducing a new three-pillar funding system for universities from September to better support various aspects of university activities, László Palkovics, the innovation and technology minister, said.

Speaking at an unrelated event at a faculty of the University of Veterinary Sciences in Üllő, near Budapest, Palkovics said the three pillars would fund the areas of education, research, and infrastructure and maintenance separately. Of the three pillars, the educational funding will be paid in proportion to the number of students taught at the university, he said, adding that the foundational model for running certain universities and the new financing model would contribute to greater competitiveness.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay