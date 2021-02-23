Developments Planned in Food Industry

Developments on an unprecedented scale are planned in Hungary’s food industry by the end of the decade, with a significant increase in funding to become available during the current European Union budget period compared with the previous one, the state secretary in charge of food chain supervision at the ministry of agriculture said on Monday.

Norbert Erdős said that rural Hungary will have access to 4,500 billion forints (EUR 12.5bn) worth of funding between 2021 and 2027, with the highest available budget contribution of 80% by the Hungarian state. A tender is expected to be published in the first half of this year already which will enable micro and small businesses in the food industry to apply mostly for purchasing equipment, he said. The ministry has launched a series of online consultations with representatives in the sector in order to ensure that the tenders invited match demands, Erdős added. Hungary’s food industry is expected to once again become a key player in international competition by the end of the 2027 budgetary period, he said, adding that Hungarian producers would get every opportunity to catch up with the most developed European competitors.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay