Pope Appoints Hungarian Historian to Head Pontifical Committee

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Pope Francis has appointed Hungarian historian Antal Molnár to head of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences for five years, the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference told MTI.

Molnár has been director of the history institute of the Research Centre for Humanities within the Hungarian Academy of Sciences since 2019. The papal committee established in 1954 cooperates with ecclesiastical and non-religious bodies and institutions, focusing on ecumenical dialogue. Molnár is an expert on the early history of the Catholic Church with a focus on relations between Hungary and the Holy See, as well as the history of Hungary and the Balkans in the 16th-17th centuries.

 

