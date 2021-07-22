Farewell to the University in the Stadium

Due to the high number of graduating students and the restrictions introduced during the pandemic situation, the UD organized its closing ceremony at the Nagyerdei Stadium, like last year. On Saturday, students of four faculties celebrated the end of their university studies.

In his keynote speech, Ákos Pintér, Deputy Rector General, emphasized that the students and staff of the University of Debrecen achieved superhuman performance in historic times.

– We are can be proud of nearly 1,350 members of our university’s student community, who have been involved in fight against the corona virus pandemic. We are grateful to the staff of the Clinical Centre of the University of Debrecen, who administered more than 200,000 vaccines, saving many lives. The University of Debrecen wishes to thank its staff and students for their work and perseverance over the past year, emphasized Ákos Pintér, Deputy Rector General.

At the festive event, one Hungarian and one foreign student from every faculty symbolically received their degree from the university’s leaders and dean. Close to 1,165 graduate students from the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Economics, the Faculty of Informatics, and the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management passed their final exams this year.

At the closing public meeting of the Senate, the title of Honorary University Professor was presented to Lajos Balla, President of the Debrecen Courts of Justice, Lászlóné Vasas, Director General of the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office, and Endre Ascsillán, Vice President of General Electric Hungary Head of the Institute of Engineering and Business Development Innovation, University of Debrecen, Master Lecturer. The performance of the members of the Hungarian Cup-winning DEAC hockey team, Bogesic Vedran and Zoltán Hetényi, was recognized with the Pro Facultate Juventutis Award.

A further graduation ceremony will be added by the Faculty of General Medicine, Humanities, Science and Technology, and the Faculty of Music, on Saturday, at 4 p.m., July 3. The graduation ceremonies of the Faculty of Health, Dentistry, Child Education and Special Education, Pharmacy, Technology and Public Health will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadium at 4 p.m., on July 10.

