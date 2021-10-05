Infectologists consult in Debrecen

Experts will discuss the experience of the coronavirus epidemic at the congress of the Hungarian Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, which started on Thursday in Debrecen. The President of the UD Clinical Center announced at the conference that an Epidemiological Coordination Center would soon be established.

According to the plans, an Epidemiological Coordination Center will be established in Debrecen within a month, which will not only organize the Debrecen and regional epidemiological services, but will also coordinate and coordinate at the national level

– explained Professor Zoltán Szabó.

The main topic of the three-day professional meeting was SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. The professionals share their related therapeutic, diagnostic, epidemiological, virological and organizational experiences in lectures and roundtable discussions.

We will primarily discuss the practice of the experts of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen and the South Pest Center Hospital at the traveling meeting. The main goal is to exchange experiences, to see how they do it elsewhere, how the virological diagnosis of coronavirus infection works, what is the experience of vaccination points, the practice of booster vaccination

– László Rókusz, Hungarian Infectious Diseases and Infectious Diseases President of the Society of Clinical Microbiology.

Last year, the University of Debrecen participated in the Hungarian remdesivir and favipiravir drug research program for the treatment of COVID-19, and is currently investigating monoclonal antibody therapies and other advanced therapy products at the Department of Infectious Diseases.

These studies are still ongoing, but we are already there that they can be put into clinical practice by the end of the year and may be suitable for mass patient care. We brought these experiences from the treatment of the first 3 waves with us so that regardless of vaccination status, therapeutic treatments should be started very early, in the first 7 days, so that there are no serious complications, the patient does not enter the intensive care unit. We will discuss the almost 2 years of therapeutic experience and make recommendations regarding the treatment of coronavirus patients

– emphasized István Várkonyi.

In addition to the coronavirus, other topics, such as the pharmacological treatment of HIV, will be discussed at the traveling meeting. The conference in Debrecen, which runs until October 2, will be attended by about 150 professionals.

hirek.unideb.hu