The students of the University of Debrecen took part in Rosatom Central-Europe, Paks Nuclear Power Plant Zrt. And Paks II. Zrt .’s joint nuclear energy competition, Hackatom.

A total of 55 students traveled to the Paks Nuclear Power Plant on October 11, most of them were students of the University of Debrecen, but in addition to them, students of the University of Pécs and the University of Dunaújváros also took part in the event.