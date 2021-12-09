SIR: the University of Debrecen is at the forefront of energy

The University of Debrecen ranks 25th in the thematic, Eastern European ranking of SCImago Institutions Rankings. UD precedes such renowned institutions in the field of energy as Lomonosov University in Moscow, Jagiellonian University in Poland, and Charles University in the Czech Republic.

SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) examine the scientific performance of universities, academies, and research institutes. It ranks institutions based on a complex indicator that combines three different indicators: research performance, innovation performance, and social impact measured by web visibility.

In the Eastern European region, the rankings surveyed 338 universities and research institutes in the field of energy, which includes energy engineering and electricity technology, fuel technology, renewable energy, sustainability and environmental protection, and other areas of energy.

SCImago’s bibliometric analysis evaluation system for the characterization of universities and research institutes measures the performance of institutions through the institutional affiliation of documents in the Scopus international scientific publication database. After clearly identifying the universities, academies and research institutes, it assigns the publications and links available in Scopus to each institution and then ranks them accordingly.

The University of Debrecen ranked 25th on the list, 20th in research performance, 37th in innovation and 12th in terms of social impact.

hirek.unideb.hu