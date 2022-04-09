Hungarian Universities Advance in QS World University Rankings 2022

Hungarian universities improved their position in every category in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022 which lists 1,543 institutions in 51 specialisations, the universities said in a joint statement on Friday.

Eötvös Loránd University advanced in humanities from 377th place last year to 351st place this year. Budapest University of Technology and Economics improved its position from 273rd place to 211th place in engineering and technology, while Semmelweis University improved its position by ten places to 262nd in life and medical science. Debrecen University maintained its place between 401 and 450, while Szeged University of Science improved its place by 50 in the same category. Budapest Corvinus University improved its place from 401-450 to 338 this year.

