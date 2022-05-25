Rescue officers of the University of Debrecen took first place in the County First Aid Competition

Rescue officers of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen took first place in the County First Aid Competition. Thanks to their victory, young talents can represent the institution in the national final.

A team of five first-year rescue students from the DE Faculty of Health participated in the 50th anniversary County First Aid Competition organized by the Hungarian Red Cross. The students won with their great performance in the adult category, making it to the national finals.

The final of the first aid competition is planned to be organized by the Hungarian Red Cross in September, and the venue will be decided later.

hirek.unideb.hu