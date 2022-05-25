University of Debrecen genetic testing for more efficient carp production

The native carp species of Hungary have significant genetic reserves, according to the research of the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Center of the University of Debrecen. The results of DE experts could be a breakthrough opportunity for Hungarian fish farming.

Researchers at the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Center of the University of Debrecen studied the genetic diversity of carp species in the Trans-Tisza region. Based on their research results, in order to maintain biodiversity, the native Hungarian carp species deserve special attention.

The results of the research were published in the open-access international journal Aquaculture.

hirek.unideb.hu