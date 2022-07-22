Hunép donated HUF one million to the children’s clinic in Debrecen

Hunép Zrt supported the Pediatric Clinic Foundation of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center with one million forints. The company offered the money from the entry fees of a soccer cup organized by itself. With the help of the grant, the foundation bought an EMG device suitable for pediatric neurological examinations for the children’s clinic. The donation was handed over on Wednesday.

HUNÉP Zrt. organized a charity football cup in Debrecen in June. Ten of the company’s partner companies also participated in the event. From the amount collected from the entry fees of the cup, one million HUF was donated to the foundation “A Gyermeklinika Alapítványa Gyermekérinkért”.

The coronavirus epidemic has presented extraordinary challenges to the health sector. With this support, we also want to thank the healthcare workers for what they have done and are doing for us. In addition, we want to contribute to them being able to do their work more comfortably and efficiently. The companies participating in the soccer cup were also his partners in the initiative

– said Miklós Bakos, CEO of Hunép Zrt.

On Wednesday, the CEO of Hunép Zrt. handed over the donation to the clinic director Tamás Szabó, the chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, at the children’s clinic. With the help of the company’s support, the foundation bought a device suitable for electrophysiological testing, an EMG worth HUF 11 million, for the children’s clinic.

– Over the past two years, we have systematically developed pediatric neurology, one of the most important elements of which was the acquisition of the EMG device. The foundation spends about HUF 20 million annually to modernize the equipment of the children’s clinic. The continuous modernization of the 18 specialties operating at the clinic means a significant demand for human resources and equipment. In addition to the central developments, we acquired a number of new instruments from the money offered to the clinic and its foundations, explained Tamás Szabó.

The foundation “A Gyermeklinika Alapítványa Gyermekérinkért” previously created a video EEG room and purchased an amplitude-integrated EEG for the children’s clinic as part of development worth about 30 million forints. In addition to instrument purchases, the foundation also aims to support research and staff training at the clinic.

hirek.unideb.hu