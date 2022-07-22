Mathias Corvinus Collegium’s talent management during the university years

The Debrecen training center of the most important talent management institution in the Carpathian Basin awaits the students of the University of Debrecen in the new academic year. The Mathias Corvinus Collegium is launching its free Junior training for young people who want to gain international and global experience and a new perspective in addition to their existing knowledge.

Students starting their studies at the University of Debrecen this fall can apply for the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) talent development program until August 7. 25 first-year students will be admitted to the semester starting in September.

Applicants can join the MCC team after a three-step recruitment process. The institution places special emphasis on the development of a creative, open, solution-oriented way of thinking, as well as on the development of self-awareness in addition to debate culture and argumentation techniques. Renowned domestic and foreign experts mentor the students on the courses, and we also offer students a wide-ranging international scholarship program. The order of the lectures has been designed so that, in addition to their university studies, they can easily integrate the training of the college into their daily lives

– said István Bognár, the head of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Debrecen.

In addition to free courses, young people can also participate in MCC trips, camps, and study tours free of charge.

In addition to interactive courses that develop individual skills in an outstanding way, our students can also learn foreign languages ​​in small groups. After the Junior Program, they can also apply to the MCC schools by transferring to the University Program. In addition to law, international relations, economics, media, and social and historical studies, they can also continue their studies at the MCC Mindset School of Psychology. The training system – the Junior Program, the University Program, and then the Leadership Academy – gives students the opportunity to stay in our institution’s program even during their university years,

– added István Bognár.

The training center of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Debrecen, which operates in the former Aranybika Hotel, offers free dormitory accommodation to all admitted students.

More information about MCC courses and how to apply can be found here.

hirek.unideb.hu