Master’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Debrecen: successful accreditation

The electrical engineering master’s program at the University of Debrecen can start. The Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology, and the Faculty of Informatics jointly participate in the training. Thanks to the cooperation of the three faculties, students can acquire more complex knowledge that is even more in line with industry expectations. The training starts in February 2023.

The University of Debrecen has long owed it to the companies of the region to start a master’s program in addition to the bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering run by the Faculty of Science and Technology.

Students can apply for the program for the first time in the fall of 2022. For now, a specialization will start in February 2023 under the name of Industrial Measurement Technology, but it was already mentioned during the compilation of the material that the region will also need a specialization dealing with automotive power electronics for the production and development of electric vehicles. According to the plans, the training program will be continuously adapted to the needs of the industry and the expectations of the companies.

hirek.unideb.hu