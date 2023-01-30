Graduates of the Faculty of Humanities received their diplomas

The 88 students who graduated from the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen in the framework and correspondence in basic and masters took their oaths. The new graduates received their diplomas from the leaders of the institution and the faculty at a ceremony on Friday in the courtyard of the main building.

In full-time training, 36 students obtained diplomas in English, Germany-German, community organization, Hungarian, political science, psychology, Slavistics-Russian, social work, sociology and history, New Latin-French programs. In the Master’s degree, 27 have passed a successful final exam and obtained a diploma in American, English, translation and interpretation, psychology, social policy, history, English teaching, Hungarian teaching, German teaching, and history teaching.

In the correspondence department, 11 candidates and 13 candidates in the Master’s program passed the qualification requirements in English, Communication and Media Science, Community Organization and Psychology, Italian and History Teaching.

1 person graduated as an applied museologist.

unideb.hu