DEAC family day at the University of Debrecen

Huge interest accompanied DEAC’s family day on Saturday, on which visitors were entertained by meaningful, varied and spectacular programs in brilliant weather throughout.



This year’s family day of the sports club of the University of Debrecen was fantastic. The program started – as every year – with a run, but the DEAC Sportcampus’ artificial grass field was already crowded at the moment of the start, half of which was a mini soccer tournament, and on the other half, some of the divisions showed the children the beauties of the given sport.

More exciting tasks awaited children and adults at the record. Two of our world champion fencers, Katinka Battai Sugár and Richárd Osváth, put the sword in the hands of the little ones, and they twirled it with joy. Others were holding hockey and tennis rackets or throwing darts. In the meantime, Campus Radio’s on-site staff entertained the audience with interviews and music.

According to Marianna Kovács Lászlón Lóczi, the family day is a very important event in building the DEAC community.

This is our only event where our departments can appear at the same time. The choice of the date was deliberate, as May 6 is Hungarian Sports Day, so we joined a national movement with the support of the National Association of Sports Organizations and Sports Associations and the State Secretariat for Sports of the Ministry of Defense. We tried to publicize the sports that offer entertainment for all age groups

– said the DEAC executive.

In addition to trying out the sports, those present could also see demonstrations. Karate fighters, cheerleaders, cheerleaders, and the spectacular performance of Aquaman brought smiles to the children’s faces.

We wanted to bring to life the community that means belonging to DEAC, and this event is an excellent opportunity for that. In addition to the fact that many people came out and had a good time here at the sports campus, we were able to show the people living in Debrecen what sports are available at DEAC and how they can join us

– added the main organizer of the DEAC family day, Bence Bács.

The little ones could play all day in the bouncy castle, and in the crafts corner, Mother’s Day gifts were made, but face painting was also popular.

unideb.hu