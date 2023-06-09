Pharmacy students from Oradea at the University of Debrecen

During their five-day visit to the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen, the pharmaceutical students of the University of Nagyvárad dealt with, among other things, the formulation of nanoparticles and the preparation of biocosmetics. The cooperation between the two institutions is getting closer and closer, writes unideb.hu.



16 students of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of the University of Nagyvárad visited the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen Faculty of Pharmacy as part of the second Erasmus+ Blended Intensive Program (BIP). The Partium students had previously expanded their knowledge in online scientific lectures related to pharmaceutical technology, also held by experts from Debrecen, after which they arrived in the town of Cívis, led by two lecturers from the University of Nagyváradi, Jurca Tünde and Annamária Pallag.

Organized by Ágota Pető, Dóra Kósa and Liza Józsa, the employees of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Nagyvárad students were able to take part in interactive professional sessions for five days. they could take after the end of the program.

Establishing and maintaining international relations is extremely important to the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen. The scientific cooperation between the University of Nagyvárad and the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology of the University of Debrecen has been going on for more than ten years, thanks to the head of the department Ildikó Bácskay

– said Pálma Fehér, assistant professor of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen, the main organizer of the program.

The staff of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen Department of Pharmaceutical Technology would like to see Nagyvárad students visit Debrecen regularly. It is also planned that pharmacy students from the University of Debrecen will visit the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Nagyvárad as part of the BIP program next year.