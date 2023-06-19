Engineers who graduated in 1973 could receive their jubilee diplomas

Those engineers who five decades ago, in 1973, graduated from the Ybl Miklós Technical College, the predecessor institution of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen, in the construction industry and construction engineering majors could receive jubilee diplomas. At the ceremony, 65 former students received gold diplomas, writes unideb.hu.



At the jubilee graduation ceremony, Géza Husi, the dean of the faculty, recalled in his retrospective that the institution previously operated as a Higher Technical School of Architecture, then as part of the Ybl Miklós Technical College, later as the Technical College of Lajos Kossuth University, and since the turn of the millennium as the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen.

The last fifty years have brought huge changes in technical training. When I went to university, you still had the logarithm, at the beginning of the 80s we used calculators instead of the logarithm, and today we are familiar with artificial intelligence, which solves tasks in 20-30 minutes that 50 years ago required 2- 3 days of calculations were needed

– said the dean.

Géza Husi added: when the awardees started their studies, the number of students was less than 200. Today, the faculty has 3,100 students, more than a thousand of whom are foreigners. The training offer has also developed and expanded a lot, the technical training in Debrecen is ranked 40-60 among the 240 certified training places in the Central European region. occupies a place in the rankings – emphasized the dean.

By teaching today’s technology, we serve the industry, but we can help students’ successful careers in the long term by enabling them to master, use, and create the technology of the future. Technological changes follow each other more and more often. The students must be given the right perspective and stable foundations, and they must concentrate on the development of general engineering competences

– stated the academic deputy dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Imre Kocsis also emphasized the importance of research results recognized at the domestic and international level. Research projects, prestigious publications, participation in doctoral programs and professional public life, and a good ranking in international rankings are basic expectations. In the last 15-20 years, the faculty managed to become visible on the scientific map, but further development is necessary in order for the best to be published. The financing of the MK depends more and more on the scientific performance and the number and effectiveness of the research required and supported by the industry, added Imre Kocsis.

On behalf of the university’s management, the general vice-chancellor Károly Pető also greeted the celebrants.

On behalf of those who graduated fifty years ago, Béla Lőrinczi thanked her former training place and their teachers for providing them with the knowledge they need to successfully practice their profession in the diverse field of architecture.

We were taught that a good architect studies until he dies. Over the course of fifty years, we had to equip ourselves with the new knowledge of roughly two universities in order to be accepted as a recognized specialist

– he said.

Béla Lőrinczi recalled that as a result of making drawings that often went into the night, they got to know what perseverance, diligence, the desire to meet and the ability to meet are. From their teachers, they learned not only the curriculum taught in class, but also vitality, wisdom, often humanity and the importance of struggle during exams, which helped them a lot in other areas of life as well.