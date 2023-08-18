Carnival atmosphere – flower island in front of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen will also be an active participant in the flower carnival this year. As a novelty, a flower island with a tropical atmosphere has been created in the square in front of the Main Building, and the institution and the Debrecen Vocational Education Center, with the cooperation of the BMW IFactory, will create a joint career island in the Dósa Palatine Square.



Twelve flower floats, 37 performing groups, and more than 1,500 dancers will march through the city, and cultural events, exhibitions, and concerts will be connected to the program of the 57th Debrecen Flower Carnival at several points in Debrecen. The University of Debrecen also appears in this whirlwind.

In the square in front of the Main Building, you can already see the island of flowers, where palm trees and cacti lend a unique atmosphere to the environment of the patina building. The natural scenery of the tropics appears in a large flower island, the selection and placement of special plants brings a new color to the carnival atmosphere. The plants and potted flowers grown for this purpose in the Botanic Garden show the diversity of the university without any pretense of completeness. We can see agaves, cactus species (Mammillaria, Coryphantha), various succulents (Euphorbia, Sempervivum, Sedum), plants of an oasis, mainly palm species (Phoenix, Washingtonia) supplemented with plants of grassy savannas. In addition, the sight of a blooming forest (Ficus benjamina, Fatsia japonica) is presented to passers-by along with many flowering plants (Begonia × semperflorens, Rudbeckia, Thunbergia, Catharanthus).

The island also acts as a selfie point. In addition to the composition designed by certified horticulturist József Bíró and executed by UD Praktika Kft., the fountain sculptures opposite the Main Building will also be given a floral dress.

In addition, DE also participates in a program element that highlights the institution’s commitment to the education of highly qualified professionals and the satisfaction of labor market needs. To this end, the BMW IFactory is creating a so-called career island together with the University of Debrecen and the Debrecen Vocational Training Center. On Friday, August 18, carnival-goers interested in career and further education opportunities will be welcomed at the Dósa Palatine Square.

The University of Debrecen will also be present at the Galiba children’s festival starting on Thursday, which is preparing its own stand in the Amusement Park and awaits visitors with diploma-winning games.

International art groups from different parts of the world come to the carnival parade, with impressive costumes and authentic productions, and visitors can enjoy free concerts on Kossuth Square. There will also be programs related to the 175th anniversary of the Hungarian Armed Forces, the 100th anniversary of the Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen, the 65th anniversary of the Nagyerdei Cultural Park, and the 50th anniversary of the Hortobágy National Park, and the traditional Debrecen Grand Prix Dirt Bike Race will be held on August 2nd. in the Perényi Pál Salakmotoros Stadium.

