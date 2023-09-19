25th Mobility Fair at the University of Debrecen

Are you interested in job opportunities abroad or volunteer programs on the international level? Would you like to attend your professional practice in another country? Would you like to spend a semester at the university of your dreams?



We have good news for you, The Mobility Fair will be held for the 25th time this year, where you’ll have the opportunity to familiarize yourself with all the options offered by various organizations.

Come to the Mobility Fair on Wednesday, the 20th of September, in the Main Building of the University to chat with professionals and find the answer to all your questions.

At 13:00 International Relations Office will hold a presentation about the Erasmus+ program in the Karácsony Sándor room.

Facebook-event.