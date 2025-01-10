Pediatric trauma care expanded at Debrecen Clinical Center

A new pediatric trauma unit has been established at the Kenézy Gyula Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The development included the creation of three dedicated hospital rooms within the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic. The new facilities provide improved care for children injured in accidents.

“Through the integration of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, we have created a healthcare institution with over four million annual patient visits, serving both regional and cross-border needs in some cases. Operating at the highest level of progressivity, our activities extend to pediatric care. Significant infrastructural and professional developments have taken place in pediatric emergency services recently. This new pediatric trauma unit, under the professional supervision of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic, is another milestone in this growth. It offers high-quality care in a well-equipped environment,” said Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

The inpatient care area now includes two four-bed rooms and one two-bedroom, while outpatient care has been enhanced with a pediatric trauma waiting area and a triage room. The Clinical Center leadership inspected the new unit’s operations on-site on Wednesday.

Thanks to these developments, the University of Debrecen now provides pediatric trauma care at the highest level of progressivity. Each year, the Clinical Center treats 20,000 children as outpatients and nearly 5,000 as inpatients for trauma injuries. In 2024, over eight percent of accident-related injuries examined involved individuals under 18.

“Until now, injured children were treated together with adults at the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic. However, from 2024, pediatric trauma has become an independent specialty in Hungary, enabling us to treat injured children with the most modern methods and standardized principles. With these developments, we can care for children separately, allowing parents to support their recovery more effectively in dedicated rooms,” emphasized Ferenc Urbán, Traumatology and Hand Surgery Coordinator at the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic.

Zoltán Karácsonyi, Orthopedics Coordinator at the clinic, added, “The creation of these rooms has provided the clinic with a child-centered, European-standard facility. The new unit allows us to care for children with developmental or congenital disorders and those suffering from pathological fractures in calmer, more discreet surroundings.”

“The primary task of anesthesiologists is to reduce patients’ pain during surgical procedures. While adults learn to control their pain responses, children cannot. Therefore, a discreet, calm, and friendly environment is essential. The Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Therapy has created a pediatric anesthesiology working group to enhance the care of injured children,” stated Professor Béla Fülesdi, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Therapy.

Dr. Mária Edit Nagy, pediatric anesthesiologist and leader of the pediatric anesthesiology group, noted that the collaborative design of the rooms and waiting areas would ease children’s pain, anxiety, and fears from their injuries, contributing to faster recovery.

For medical examinations following accident injuries, patients should go to the Kenézy Gyula Campus Accident and Admission Outpatient Department, which is clearly indicated by directional and informational signs.

(unideb.hu)