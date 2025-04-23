Mask-wearing rules eased at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

Starting Tuesday, April 22, wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth will only be mandatory in the intensive care, sub-intensive care, oncology, and hematology departments, as well as in the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The regulations have been eased due to a decrease in the number of people seeking medical care for acute respiratory symptoms in recent weeks.

The mandatory use of face masks was introduced on January 6 in all patient care and diagnostic units at the Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Count István Tisza campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

Due to the decreasing number of people seeking medical attention for upper respiratory symptoms, from Tuesday, April 22, masks covering the nose and mouth will only be required for visitors and staff in the areas used for patient care in the intensive, sub-intensive, oncology, hematology departments, and the Infectious Diseases Clinic.

Patients treated in the institution are not required to wear a mask inside their hospital rooms. Children under the age of six and individuals with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities are also exempt from mask-wearing.

In all organizational units of the Clinical Center, wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth remains mandatory indoors for anyone showing symptoms of a respiratory infection.

The leadership of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center asks for the cooperation of patients and their families and thanks them for their understanding and patience.

