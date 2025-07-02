High school students explore biomedical research at the University of Debrecen’s Summer Science Camp

High school students with a passion for life sciences are participating in this year’s Summer Science Camp at the University of Debrecen, organized for the 16th time by the Sántha Kálmán Special College. The two-week talent development program offers 27 students an opportunity to engage in research in pulmonology, cardiology, pharmacy, and biophysics.

During the camp, students gain insight into the university’s life and medical sciences research and are introduced to the latest diagnostic methods and most advanced equipment.

“When the Sántha Kálmán Special College of the University of Debrecen opens its doors to high school students during the Summer Science Camp, our goal is not just to showcase our institution. We aim to guide students into the world of discovery and research — inseparable from medical science — and let them experience the drive and necessity for knowledge born from unanswered questions. We hope they will return to us after university admission to continue their scientific work,” said Norbert Németh, Vice Dean for Education at the Faculty of General Medicine, at the opening ceremony on Monday.

According to Zoltán Papp, Vice Dean for Science, the Special College is an ideal environment to support and guide talented youth interested in medical sciences. The Summer Science Camp offers a unique opportunity for students to explore the possibilities of a scientific career.

“Each year, five students from institutions conducting biomedical research are admitted to the multi-generational talent program of the National Academy of Scientist Education (NTA). Students from the University of Debrecen’s Faculties of General Medicine, Dentistry, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Science and Technology are eligible to apply for the NTA university program. The ‘Szent-Györgyi students’ participating in the program have a strong chance of obtaining a PhD. Our aim is to support young talents in reaching the highest level their abilities allow,” explained Zoltán Papp, Head of the Scientific Workshop at the University of Debrecen for the NTA.

This year’s camp includes 27 students from Debrecen and other cities including Mátészalka, Nyíregyháza, Budapest, and even Zenta (Serbia).

Zsuzsanna Bereczky, Head of the Department of Clinical Laboratory Research, said that the camp begins with two days of theoretical instruction. Afterward, students join the work and research of a selected institute under the guidance of tutors. At the end of the program, participants will present their experiences to peers and mentors.

In addition to lectures, courses, and hands-on training, students will also enjoy recreational activities and cultural programs until July 12.

(unideb.hu)