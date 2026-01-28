Nearly four hundred applicants admitted to the University of Debrecen’s mid-year programmes

The number of students at the University of Debrecen has increased, as almost four hundred applicants were admitted to one of the institution’s announced programmes in the recently concluded mid-year admissions procedure. In this intake—primarily important for those interested in master’s programmes—the Faculty of Economics and Business was once again the most popular choice among applicants.

The general admissions procedure has only recently begun, and it will not be known until the summer how many students will be able to start their studies at the University of Debrecen in September. However, the number of applicants admitted to programmes starting in February through the mid-year admissions process is already known. On Tuesday, 27 January, the official admission score thresholds for the mid-year intake were published.

Once again, the University of Debrecen performed outstandingly, significantly increasing its student population. In the procedure that has just concluded, five faculties announced programmes. In addition to Debrecen and Szolnok, programmes were also offered at the Siófok study location. Applicants could choose from master’s programmes at the Faculty of Economics and Business, the Faculty of Informatics, the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, the Faculty of Engineering, and the Faculty of Science and Technology.

In this year’s mid-year admissions round, 495 applicants applied to the University of Debrecen, of whom 397 were admitted and can begin their studies in February. The Faculty of Economics and Business was again the most popular, with 165 admitted students. This was followed by the Faculty of Engineering with 90, the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management with 70, the Faculty of Informatics with 46, and the Faculty of Science and Technology with 26 admitted students. Among the announced programmes, the most popular were Supply Chain Management (Faculty of Economics and Business) with 33 admitted students, the Master’s in Engineering Management (Faculty of Engineering) with 32, and the Leadership and Management master’s programme (Faculty of Economics and Business) with 24 admissions.

Elek Bartha, the Rector’s Commissioner, highlighted that the University of Debrecen was once again popular among applicants, with many students choosing to continue their studies at the master’s level after completing their bachelor’s degree.

“We can be satisfied with this result. The University of Debrecen performs well in the mid-year admissions process every year, and this year was no exception. The announced programmes attracted strong interest, and many applicants once again decided not to stop at the undergraduate level but to further expand their knowledge. The results clearly show that the University of Debrecen’s admissions strategy is extremely effective, as we consistently make programmes available that are in high demand and meet labour market expectations,” Elek Bartha said.

Successful mid-year admission can be particularly advantageous for those who were not admitted in the previous general admissions procedure for some reason, or who obtain their degree in January, as they do not have to wait almost a full year to begin further studies.

The Educational Authority issues a placement decision for each applicant, which can be downloaded from the Official Documents section of the E-admissions system. All affected applicants are also notified by email. Applicants can view their total admission scores and detailed breakdowns for each of their application choices in the Applications and Scores section of the E-admissions platform.

The admission score thresholds set for the University of Debrecen’s programmes are available by clicking here.