University of Debrecen launches new artificial intelligence master’s program, available in English as well

From September, the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen will also train certified artificial intelligence IT specialists. The aim of the new master’s program is to provide students with in-depth, competitive knowledge in various fields of computer science—especially artificial intelligence—enabling them to pursue outstanding career opportunities and confidently succeed in the labor market. The new program has been included in the supplementary section of the online admissions guide.

Artificial intelligence is already having a significant impact on everyday life and is present almost everywhere. The spread of this technology permeates all fields of science, which is why IT education must remain up to date in order to transfer the latest knowledge. For years, the University of Debrecen has placed strong emphasis on AI-related education development and research. The data science master’s program, also centered on artificial intelligence, has been available for several years; however, the new four-semester MSc will provide students with more specialized, profession-oriented knowledge, allowing them to gain a deeper and more detailed understanding of the relationship between computer science and AI and to apply their expertise across numerous fields.

“The Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen was the first in the country to launch a program in the field of artificial intelligence—this was the data science MSc. We recognized early on the importance of this technology and the clear direction in which the world is heading. That program addressed the topic in a more general sense and was not aimed exclusively at computer scientists. Currently, AI-focused master’s programs are being launched nationwide at the same time, and we are also riding this wave by further developing an existing program while retaining the data science MSc. In this way, we aim to ensure that artificial intelligence has an even stronger presence in the faculty’s educational portfolio,” said András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics.

András Hajdu emphasized that there is tremendous interest in the field—not only within the Faculty of Informatics, but across the entire university—which further justified making available a master’s program capable of covering nearly every discipline. As a result, the knowledge acquired goes beyond a “traditional” IT qualification and can be applied successfully in virtually all areas of life.

“We are launching this master’s program specifically for those who approach AI primarily from a developer’s perspective. It is recommended for abstract, innovation-oriented thinkers who are computer scientists in the traditional sense. Since the new program will be available from September, in the coming period we will focus on the data science MSc and aim to more clearly distinguish between the two programs. For the artificial intelligence IT master’s program, we have all the necessary tools and infrastructure, and everything at the faculty meets international standards and is outstanding at the national level,” András Hajdu added.

Offered in both English and Hungarian, the program will introduce future professionals to the data analysis, mathematical, statistical, and ethical concepts required for innovative, research-oriented, design-level, and development-level practice in the field. These competencies can be particularly applied in areas such as machine learning, generative models, multi-agent systems, cognition, and human cooperation, and they provide a foundation for lifelong learning and knowledge adaptation in rapidly changing industrial environments.

Applicants can find further details about the new master’s program in the supplementary section of the online admissions guide published on Thursday. Applications are now open and can be submitted until February 15.