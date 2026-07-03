University of Debrecen Faculty of Engineering and EVE Power form strategic partnership

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen and EVE Power Hungary Ltd. have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen practice-oriented engineering education, address workforce shortages in key technical fields, and launch targeted educational programs. The agreement was signed on 2 July.

The partnership aims to establish a modern knowledge base through specialized training and joint development projects. Géza Husi, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, said the foundations of the agreement were laid during a professional visit to EVE Power’s headquarters in China.

“The cooperation agreement between the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen and EVE Power Hungary marks a new milestone in a long-term strategic partnership. By building closer ties between higher education and industry, we aim to create a modern knowledge base that directly supports the future of the battery industry and sustainable mobility,” the dean said.

A key focus of the partnership is the development of practice-oriented engineering education, particularly in battery manufacturing, automation, and quality assurance. As part of the initiative, the University of Debrecen will introduce a new elective course in September 2026, open to students from all faculties. The partners are also exploring the possibility of launching a multi-semester training program.

Dean Husi told hirek.unideb.hu that company experts may also participate in teaching, while students will have opportunities to work on industry-based bachelor’s and master’s theses, diploma projects, and joint research initiatives.

A central role in the cooperation will be played by the Department of Electrical Engineering and Mechatronics at the Faculty of Engineering.

Sándor Hajdu, head of the department, said the faculty’s strategic objective is to build long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with leading industrial companies in the region.

“We are convinced that modern engineering education can only be achieved through close cooperation between universities and industry. Our agreement with EVE Power Hungary is an important milestone. The department’s expertise in electrical engineering and mechatronics aligns closely with the company’s activities, creating genuine opportunities for professional synergy,” he said.

EVE Power is one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers and is currently building its first European production facility in Debrecen. The company specializes in the development and production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cells.

Ádám Kovács, Head of Public Relations at EVE Power Hungary, said supporting education is of strategic importance to the company.

“By working with the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen, we aim to contribute to the practical education of the next generation of engineers while bringing academic knowledge and industrial experience closer together.”

He added that EVE Power believes genuine cooperation between education and industry is essential to Debrecen’s technological development.

“It is important for us that young engineers gain practical industry experience during their university years and see real professional opportunities for their future in Debrecen.”

The company also supports the University of Debrecen Formula Student Team, helping students gain hands-on engineering experience and further strengthening cooperation between academia and industry.

(unideb.hu)