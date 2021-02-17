Mészáros Hotel is set to open in April

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Mészáros Hotel is set to open in April

The Salisiris Resort of Egerszalók, part of the Hungest Hotels chain belonging to the interest of Lőrinc Mészáros, awaits its guests for the weekend between April 9-11.


“DANCING WITH THE STARS WELLNESS WEEKEND: Dancing With The Stars is a world-successful dance show, now it invites everyone to dance! Meet the stars on the show and their professional dance teachers too! ”

– posted on the hotel’s Facebook page.

Single rooms can be used for two nights for 139 thousand forints per person, while double rooms can be used for 109,900 forints per person.

In a comment, the organizers responded to the questions about the opening:

Emergency restrictions will not be extended, so we will hold the event in compliance with applicable laws. If the epidemiological situation does not allow the event to be organized, we will hold it at a later date.

– they wrote.

debreceninap.hu

