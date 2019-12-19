Immortal – the Child Military Idea in Russia

Official Oscar-entry documentary screening in Los Angeles.

We attended the Los Angeles screening and reception of the official Russian award nomination for the OSCARS® FYC: Best Documentary. Director and scriptwriter Ksenia Okhapkine‘s film, IMMORTAL, is a breathtaking impression of the current reality in Russia.

A cinematic essay, that looks at everyday life in a small Russian industrial city, which uncovers how dangerous and furtive an all-permeating ideology can be. Ksenia Okhapkine‘s film introduces the daily life of a children’s military school.

The visuality of the Immortal is unique. The documentary takes us into a cold and dark socialist era-built concrete town in an unstoppable snowy climate. The place where we were shooting, is so different from anywhere else. It feels as though you are on the Moon or on some other unearthly planet. I definitely wanted to film in such a place. It’s a major question for me, that is, why people want to stay in such a place where you’re just surviving.” – the director says.

„The students are not forced to do these activities, it is their choice. That was an interesting story… I asked one girl, who had chosen military class over dance class, why she has made that decision. “Isn’t it painful for you?” She said, “ I didn’t choose it, my parents chose it for me. they said that when I grow up, I need to be able to protect myself. One has to be strong here. The students are not forced to take part in these faculties. It’s more of a mentality that they think they need to encompass, to be able to protect themselves when they are grown up. It’s a typical Russian industrial town, where most of the people live in poverty. For many families, this school is a social climb.” she added.

The director is not very optimistic about being shortlisted for the Academy Award. „I’m not too sure about it… because I’m not sure that my film will match the taste of the American audience; it’s too artistic. Also, there are some very lovely films as the competitors this year.”

Producer: Riho Västrik | Co-producer: Uldis Cekulis

pixabay.com